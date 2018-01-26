Ireland will play four matches in South Africa as part of their preparation for the World Cup Qualifying competition.

The 15-man squad will spend two weeks at a preparation camp at Tuks High Performance Centre at the University of Pretoria.

First up for the Boys in Green is a match against a Northerns/Easterns XI on 15 February at Groenkloof Oval.

That’s followed by games against The Netherlands on Sunday 18 February and Scotland on Tuesday 20 February at the same venue.

Their fourth match sees them face Hong Kong on Friday 23 February at Tuks Oval, before leaving for Zimbabwe two days later. They will play two warm-up matches against Zimbabwe (27 February) and Scotland (1 March) in Bulawayo, before relocating to Harare for the main competition.

Ireland head coach Graham Ford welcomed the fixtures ahead of the tournament, mindful of the need to hit the ground running for the March qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

"We enjoyed an excellent tri-series in Dubai last week where we played four matches and it’s great that we will have six more games before the tournament starts in earnest on 4 March.

"Between now and then there’s a lot of hard work to be put in, but the squad have all bought into it. Everyone is aware of just what is at stake.

"With just two World Cup places on offer and so many dangerous sides, there is little margin of error. We will leave no stone unturned in our build-up, with the preparation camp a vital part of our plans."

IRELAND FIXTURES IN SOUTH AFRICA

Thursday 15 Feb: Ireland XI v Northerns/Easterns XI, Groenkloof Oval

Sunday Feb 18: Ireland XI v Netherlands XI, Groenkloof Oval

Tuesday Feb 20: Ireland XI v Scotland XI, Groenkloof Oval

Friday Feb 23: Ireland XI v Hong Kong XI, Tuks Oval