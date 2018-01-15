Ireland have been placed in a group alongside the West Indies for the World Cup qualifiers which gets under way in Zimbabwe in March.

The Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and the winners of next month's Division Two tournament in Namibia featuring the hosts, UAE, Canada, Kenya, Oman and Nepal, are Ireland's other opponents in Group A.

Scotland, who won the qualifying tournament in 2014, are in Group B with Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and the runners-up from WCL Division Two.

The top three in each of the two pools go through to a Super Six competition, from which two will go through to the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Skipper William Porterfield, who will be bidding to play in his and Ireland's fourth consecutive World Cup, stated: "It’s going to be a really hard-fought tournament with nearly all the sides in with a genuine chance of qualification. There are certainly no 'gimmees' in the competition. It’s a pity there are only two places up for grabs.

"We are working hard in the build up to Zimbabwe. We’re currently in the middle of a tri-series with the UAE and Scotland, and we’ll have training camps in Spain and South Africa, where we have further matches planned before going to Zimbabwe.

"We’ve got a good record against the Windies, beating them in the 2015 World Cup, so we’ll take confidence from that. The Netherlands have got some big players back in recent times, so they'll be tough, while PNG are improving all the time.

"We will be at full strength for the competition, so hopefully if we play to our potential we'll make it through to the finals and our fourth straight World Cup."

The competition proper starts on 4 March, with the final scheduled in Harare on 25 March.

Ireland fixtures:

Sunday, 4 March - Ireland v Netherlands

Tuesday, 6 March – PNG v Ireland

Saturday, 10 March – Windies v Ireland

Monday, 12 March - Ireland v WCL Div 2 (winners)

