Centuries from captain William Porterfield and Andrew Balbirnie helped Ireland beat the UAE for the second time in three days in their Tri-Series match.

Ireland had beaten the same opponents by four wickets on Thursday, and were comprehensive victors by 67 runs in Dubai to make it back-to-back successes in the series, which also features Scotland.

Porterfield hit 139 from 147 balls at the top of the order, adding 201 for the second wicket with Balbirnie, who was out for 102 from 109 deliveries as Ireland posted 301 for five from their 50 overs.

Kevin O'Brien then took four for 41 as the hosts came up well short, eventually being bowled out for 234 despite Rameez Shahzad's half-century.