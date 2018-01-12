Ireland have announced a four-day match against Somerset in April before next summer's maiden Test against Pakistan.

The game against Somerset, scheduled for 6-9 April in Taunton, will serve as vital preparation for Ireland's first men's Test match against Pakistan in Malahide, Co Dublin, the following month.

Irish left-arm spinner George Dockrell will return to the County Ground to face Somerset, where he spent five seasons.

"I have some great memories from my time in Somerset and made some great friends while I was there," said Dockrell.

"It's a wonderful place to play cricket and it'll be good to get a run-out after a winter of mostly white-ball cricket.

"Everyone is buzzing ahead of the historic first Test for the squad and this game will be a great help as we build up to the match."