Usman Khawaja closed in on a century as England battled to gain control in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the SCG.

Khawaja was unbeaten on 85 and captain Steve Smith was 39 not out as the home side reached 182 for two, a deficit of 164, as the second day moved towards its conclusion.

Stuart Broad had earlier added his 399th Test wicket to handy tail-end runs in Sydney.

Broad, behind only team-mate James Anderson in England's list of all-time Test wicket-takers, got through Cameron Bancroft's defences for a duck with just his second delivery in this Ashes finale.

He had earlier helped England eke out 346 all out, despite Pat Cummins' four for 80 on his home ground, and Anderson then nipped out the dangerous David Warner - edging an off-cutter behind for 56.

England had lost Dawid Malan (62) to a brilliant catch at second slip by Smith but still added 113 runs for their last five wickets in the morning session as Broad, Moeen Ali and Tom Curran all chipped in with 30s.