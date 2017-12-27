Ireland will face Scotland and the United Arab Emirates in a three-nation tournament next month.

New head coach Graham Ford will take Ireland to Dubai to face both teams twice in one-day internationals ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in March.

The 56-year-old South African signed a three-year deal back in September and will officially take over the reins from John Bracewell when his current contract ends next week.

Two teams will emerge from March's qualifier tournament to snatch the last spots in the 2019 World Cup.

West Indies will be joined by the bottom-three ranked ODI nations - Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland - as well the top four sides from the ICC World Cricket League Championship and the top two from the ICC World Cricket League Division 2.

Grant Bradburn's Scotland squad sealed their place in the qualifiers by finishing second in the ICC World Cricket League earlier this month.