Security will be boosted at England and Australia's fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne after 19 people were injured when a car was driven at pedestrians outside one of the city's major transport hubs.

Police have said there will be a "highly visible" presence of officers inside and outside the cricket ground for the St Stephen's Day Test, as well as widespread bag searches.

A dozen people remain in hospital, three of whom are in a critical condition, after the incident outside Flinders Street station on Thursday.

A 25-year-old Irish woman was among those seriously injured in the incident, which was the second serious vehicle attack in Australia's second biggest city this year.

Victoria Police's assistant commissioner Stephen Leane said: "Our presence won't disappear when play is finished.

"Whether you are heading home or into the city, fans will see police right across Melbourne."

There will also be increased patrols in popular tourist spots, such as Federation Square, at transport hubs, and along routes to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

At a press conference outside the ground, Victoria premier Daniel Andrews urged people to remain vigilant.

He said: "Victoria Police have the resources and have the resolve to do everything that needs to be done to keep the community safe.

"If it takes a bit longer to get your bag searched, that's being done for your safety and I would ask that you are patient, that you are as cooperative as you possibly can be and that you remain vigilant.

"If you see something that you don't think is right, speak to one of the many members of Victoria Police that will be out and about over this really busy period."

A 32-year-old man has been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, police said.