England lost two wickets for one run as hopes dipped in pursuit of a national-record run chase to complete an astounding reversal of fortune in Adelaide.

James Anderson's maiden five-wicket haul in Australia, and four from Chris Woakes too, helped Joe Root's men bowl their hosts out for 138 on day four to give themselves a highly-improbable victory target of 354 in this inaugural pink-ball Ashes Test.

After a half-century opening stand, England then soon lost Alastair Cook lbw to Nathan Lyon and Mark Stoneman caught at gully off Mitchell Starc on the way to 68 for two at dinner.

Australia, who completely dominated the first two-and-a-half days of this second Test, therefore remained overwhelming favourites to go 2-0 up with three to play.