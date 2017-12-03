Shaun Marsh's admirable century piled the pressure on England as Australia took ominous control on day two of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Marsh (126 not out) put on 85 with Tim Paine (57) for the sixth wicket and then 99 more for the eighth with Pat Cummins - the fourth half-century stand in Australia's first-innings 442 for eight declared after they were put in here by Joe Root.

England were stalled by a successful review each for Marsh and Paine - on 29 and 24 respectively - when James Anderson twice won an initial lbw decision.

The wicketkeeper eventually fell for 57, caught mis-pulling Craig Overton. But Marsh kept going to complete his fifth Test century in almost five-and-a-half hours from 213 balls, before Steve Smith predictably called time just as the lights were taking effect early in the final session.

