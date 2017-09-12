Summing up the cricket year so far for Ireland, batsman Ed Joyce highlights one word - "lopsided".

That said, the Dubliner is looking forward to the challenge of facing the West Indies in a one-day international at Stormont on Wednesday, 10.15am start.

Joyce, now back playing on home soil, warmed up for the Belfast encounter by helping Leinster Lightning to a fifth successive interprovincial title last week.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport ahead of the Windies clash, he reflected on a summer of some discontent for Ireland in their two games against England and the subsequent Tri-Series with New Zealand and Bangladesh in Dublin.

"It's been a bit lopsided. We started badly in the Bristol game (against England) we were really tentative, we did okay after that but not well enough to grab the public's imagination," he said.

"That was disappointing because we spoke at the World Cup in 2015 about grabbing the bull by the horns and if were to go down we would go down in a blaze of glory."

"We played a bit better in the Lord’s Test but not well enough to grab the public's imagination.

"The Tri-Series was a tough one we were facing two good sides. There’s no hiding anymore, teams know what to expect from us."

Assuming the weather doesn’t spoil things, Joyce feels Stormont is a venue that will suit Ireland against opposition who are gearing up for a five-match series against England.

"We are second favourites in this game but Stormont is our favourite ground, it has a good wicket and it probably suits us better than Malahide.

Chris Gayle

"West Indies are a good side. They have just taken a Test off England which was an incredible achievement when you consider how badly the opening Test went. They are definitely a better white ball team than a red ball team.

"A shortened game might suit them. Big hitting, fast bowling, that's what we are expecting. If they bring that to town it will be great for the spectators.

"I'm a batsman, so I will look at their bowlers. They have high quality in there - Jerome Taylor is a very good bowler, as is their captain Jason Holder.

They also have a bit of pace and they'll swing it around a bit. If it is a tough wicket and a slow outfield, it might be a case of trying to get 240 or 250. That might be enough.

However if Chris Gayle bats for anything more than 20 overs, then it probably won’t be enough."

Joyce also gave his reaction to Graham Ford's appointment as new Irish coach. The South African has signed a three-year deal and will take over the reins from John Bracewell when his current contract ends in December.

"He has a very good reputation, and players speak very highly of him," he added.

"He's done a lot of coaching (South Africa, Sri Lanka, Natal/Dolphins, Surrey and Kent) and has huge experience. Kevin Pietersen says he's the best coach around. That's obviously huge from one of the great players of the modern era. It's a big coup to get him on board here.

"Bracewell has got some stick over the last couple of years, but he's done a lot of good things and hopefully we'll see the fruits of that further down the line.

"As a team we have underperformed in recent years, we just haven't played well enough and I don't think that it is solely down to him.

"I have no doubt that Ford will take on board some of the good things Bracie has done."