Eoin Morgan will join the Barbados Tridents for the remainder of the Caribbean Premier League campaign.

England's one-day international and T20 captain's first match is scheduled to be against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval on 29 August.

The Dubliner said: "I love coming to Barbados to play cricket. It is such an iconic place where all the greats have played and to get the opportunity to play in such a big tournament is really an honour.

"I have always wanted to come to CPL, I can't wait to get there."

The 30-year-old Dublin-born batsman led England to the final of the ICC World T20 last year and has played 185 ODIs and 69 T20 internationals, scoring more than 7,000 runs in those formats.

Tridents head coach Robin Singh said: "If we are to claim our second CPL title we need proven match-winners.

"We have that in Eoin, who is not only one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world but also a fantastic presence - both on and off the field."

The CPL started on 4 August and finishes with a final in Trinidad on 9 September.