William Porterfield's 16th International century wasn't enough to earn Ireland victory on the final day of their rain-affected Intercontinental Cup clash against the Netherlands at Malahide.

Resuming on their overnight 167-4- an overall lead of 269, the Irish skipper batted for just 11 more overs on Day 4 before declaring for the second time in the game.

The Warwickshire batsman had shown all his class in an excellent 108 (11 fours and a six) while Kevin O'Brien had chipped in with a quick-fire 50 (5 fours and 2 sixes).

Wesley Barresi was the man to finally claim Porterfield's wicket to give the stand-in Dutch skipper figures of 3-42 while Quirijn Gunning (2-63) was the only other wicket-taker of note second time around.

Ireland's final total was 240-7 which left the visitors to chasing a winning target of 343 in 83 overs, and if it looked a big ask at the start, it got worse in the first over of the reply as Tim Murtagh trapped Barresi lbw without scoring.

The Netherlands dug in after that and a second wicket partnership of 107 between Stephan Myburgh and Dan ter Braak helped ensure that they would leave Dublin with a share of the spoils.

Myburgh hit 14 fours in his 85 which came off just 98 balls while ter Braak made an obstinate 23. That, and the occasional final day shower meant that the home side were kept at bay in their quest for a full quota of points.

Simi Singh was best with the ball for Ireland in the second innings with 2-19 as the Dutch saw it out well- Ben Cooper (37*) and Peter Borren (25*) ensuring there would be no further damage.

A final total of 186 for 4 completed the formalities leaving Ireland top of the table for now.

Ireland need Afghanistan to slip up in one of their two outstanding games as well a win over Scotland in November to have any chance of landing a fifth Intercontinental Cup success.

ICC Intercontinental Cup (Day 4 of 4)

At Malahide, Ireland drew with The Netherlands.

Ireland 477-6 dec and 240-7 (52 overs; W Porterfield 108, A Balbirnie 50, K O'Brien 50& W Baresi 3-42, Q Gunning 2-63)

Netherlands 375 and 186-4 (76 overs; S Myburgh 85, B Cooper 37*, P Borren 25*, D ter Braak 23, S Singh 2-19)