Head coach John Bracewell will leave Ireland at the end of his contract in December.

He met with senior Cricket Ireland officials earlier this week where a mutual decision was reached for his departure.

Bracewell took over from Phil Simmons after the 2015 ICC World Cup and was at the helm when they won their group to qualify for the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, but results have been somewhat disappointing since.

Bracewell said: "Having been down the full-on Full Member road before with New Zealand Cricket, it is not my desire to do so again.

"Whilst my wife and I have immersed ourselves into Ireland and Irish culture we feel it is now time to return home to New Zealand and our families. I have therefore agreed with Cricket Ireland to finish up at the conclusion of my contract.

"I have loved working with an honest group of players whose values and work ethic have been second to none. As challenging as the future may be, they will be the first to honour the Test cap and I am proud to have spent some time with them on that journey.

"I took on the role as Head Coach because I believed in the little guy getting a fair break and the cause of attaining test status appealed to my underdog psyche. That having been achieved, albeit by an unexpected turn of events, has left me looking for a new goal and challenge.

"Before my departure there are still a mountain of things to be put in place in assisting Richard Holdsworth and the coaching staff in preparing the Irish players for this new, exciting and very tough future. For the players there is the small matter of the Inter-Continental Cup to win, and a West Indies team to beat."

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom has paid tribute to outgoing Bracewell: "John is a man of great integrity who has offered a great deal to Irish cricket’s cause in the last two years.

"He is admired by the players and his colleagues at Cricket Ireland and deserves both our sincere thanks and appreciation for his hard work, commitment and contribution.

"This mutual decision has been made as we focus on next year’s World Cup Qualifier and future Test team, and our need to build an approach to deliver success over the coming years within a new performance structure, and as a new ICC full member country."

The vacant role will be advertised shortly with the Cricket Ireland aiming to secure a seamless handover towards the end of the year.