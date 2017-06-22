Ireland's decade-long quest to attain Test status could fi8nally end this afternoon when the International Cricket Council (ICC) governing body meets in London.

It's been almost two decades since Bangladesh were the last country to be granted Test status but ICC chief executive David Richardson believes both Ireland and Afghanistan have impressive credentials and they look poised to become the 11th and 12th members of Test match cricket’s close-knit club.

"It's never wise to try and make a call too early, but certainly the applications of both are very well founded," said Richardson.

"They both, on the face of it, meet the majority, if not all, of the full member criteria that has been set.

"I'm optimistic that they'll be given serious consideration to have every chance of succeeding."

There are nevertheless questions about how well Ireland and Afghanistan will do in the game's longest format.

Bangladesh famously floundered for their first decade while New Zealand took 26 years to win their first Test.

Ireland, meanwhile, have beaten the West Indies, England and Pakistan in their time.

However, standing on the verge of Test status is a far cry from the years when the highlight of Ireland's season was the visit for a one-off match by the touring Test team to England or, in alternate years, a two-day game at Lord's against MCC, invariably made up of Minor County players.

The old Irish Cricket Union was founded in 1855 - Phoenix Cricket Club, founded 25 years earlier, is one of the oldest in the British Isles - but it was not until more than a century later that the Ireland team first made the rest of the cricket world take notice.

On 2 July 1969, Ireland dismissed the West Indies for just 25 at Sion Mills in a match recorded for all time by television.

It has gone into folklore that the West Indies, who had flown in the night before, after the conclusion of the Lord’s Test, had immediately availed themselves of some typically generous Irish hospitality.

But whatever the truth of that, they were bundled out in 25.3 remarkable overs.

Ireland knocked off the runs for the loss of one wicket, but with the game over so quickly, the teams agreed to play on and West Indies even had a second innings, reaching a more respectable 78 for four, after Ireland had declared on 125 for eight.