Police in Leicester have appealed for video footage of disorder between rival cricket fans which left six officers with minor injuries.

Officers had to close the city's Belgrave Road on Sunday night after bottles were thrown during protracted disorder following Pakistan's Champions Trophy win over India at the Oval in London.

Specially-trained public order officers were drafted in to disperse the crowd from Belgrave Road and the National Police Air Service was also called upon to support the policing operation.

Leicestershire's Assistant Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: "It's really disappointing that a minority of people chose to indulge in this behaviour which caused injuries and traffic disruption to thousands of motorists as well as to pedestrians.

"Two people were arrested last night for affray, and there is now an investigation under way to find others who were involved in causing assaults, damage or who threw objects towards the police."

Thanking local people for their patience during the road closure, Mr Nixon added: "We have access to the body-worn cameras that officers were wearing, as well as footage from CCTV cameras which were in operation in the area, and a dedicated team of officers are actively reviewing the hours of footage at our disposal.

"I anticipate that further arrests will be made."