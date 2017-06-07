Cricket Ireland have announced that the proposed One-Day International series against Afghanistan next month will not now go ahead.

The teams had hoped to play a three-match series in Belfast but the Afghanistan Cricket Board informed Cricket Ireland today that they're not in a position to approve the tour due to a clash with preparations for their domestic franchise T20 event.

"Of course, our preference is to give as many opportunities as possible to our senior men to play our closest rivals on our home turf, so we are disappointed the matches won’t proceed in July," said a Cricket Ireland spokesperson.

"We have enjoyed two very competitive recent ODI series against Afghanistan in Belfast and India.

"Hopefully we will continue to work with the ACB to see if there are further opportunities to reschedule the matches at a later date."

Ireland and Afghanistan are both expected to be granted full Test-nation status this month.