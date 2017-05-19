Bangladesh will chase a modest 182 for victory having bowled Ireland out for 181 at Malahide in the Walton Tri-Nation series game in Malahide, a competition that also includes New Zealand.

Irish wickets fell at regular intervals throughout their innings and Bangladesh will be hot favourites to knock off the runs in reply.

In contrast to last Friday's meeting between the sides, it was a bright sunny morning in Malahide and action got underway at 10.45 with Bangladesh winning the toss and deciding to put Ireland into bat.

Ireland opened with Ed Joyce and Paul Stirling but the latter lasted only three balls before he was out without troubling the scorers.

Joyce recovered from a back injury and he replaced Simi Singh as the only change from the side that lost to New Zealand last Sunday.

After Stirling’s early departure Joyce was joined in the middle by captain William Porterfield who made a brisk 22 before he was caught an bowled in the ninth over by Mosaddek Hossain.

Andy Balbirnie went for 12 bowled by the experienced Shakib Al Hasan and the Irish were 61 for 3 in the 15th over.

Niall O’Brien who made a century for his county against New Zealand last Sunday, was next in, demoted from three to number five despite his heroics against the Black Caps.

But O’Brien couldn’t repeat his heroics as he was out, cutting to third man for 30 and he was quickly followed by Joyce who made a ponderous 46 off 74 deliveries before he was caught in the deep as Ireland found themselves on 126 for five in the 29th over.

Kevin O’Brien made 10, Gary Wilson was incorrectly given caught behind for six when the ball clearly came off his hip with Barry McCarthy contributing 12, while George Dockrell had a late 25-run cameo before Peter Chase was the last man out as Ireland criminally didn’t use up their allocation of 50 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman was the top Bangladesh bowler claiming four for 23 off his nine overs.