Ireland will 290 chase for victory against New Zealand in their one-day international at Malahide, the second of the Walton Tri-Nation series games, after a battling display in the field today.

Neil Broom did the most damage for the visiting side, making 75 off deliveries 63 deliveries before he was run out in the 48th over, and a fourth-wicket stand of 79 between Broom and Jimmy Neesham took the Black Caps close to 300.

On a sunny dry morning in North Dublin, Ireland won the toss and decided to field, giving a debut to 30-year-old Simi Singh, who was born in India, but who recently became an Irish citizen.

Singh replaced Stuart Thompson and was rewarded for decent domestic and Ireland A form having scored two half-centuries, including a 97, and took seven wickets for Ireland A on their recent tour of England.

Luke Ronchi and captain Tom Latham put on a quick 50 in the first few overs before Gary Wilson took a steepling catch off Barry McCarthy’s bowling to get rid of Ronchi for 37 in the eighth over.

Latham quickly followed Ronchi to the pavilion when McCarthy had the New Zealand captain caught behind by Niall O’Brien for 15, and having being in control early on the Black Caps were suddenly 55 for two.

However, a third-wicket stand of 84 between George Worker and the experienced Ross Taylor took the visitors into three figures.

Taylor completed his half-century before he fell for 52 in the 30th over, caught at backward point by William Porterfield off the bowling of Kevin O’Brien to give the all-rounder his 250th Irish International wicket.

New Zealand found runs hard to come by in the middle overs on a slow pitch, but Worker made his 50 before he was caught on the boundary with his side on 194 by Singh to give Tim Murtagh his first scalp in the 39th over.

Broom accelerated the New Zealand innings in the latter overs, making his 50 off 42 deliveries before there was a short interruption due to a sharp shower.

The players were quickly back on the ground, though, but New Zealand efforts to post an even more imposing total, in only the third One Day International between the sides, were thwarted by three late wickets as Broom, Neesham and Colin Munro all fell.