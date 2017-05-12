Heavy rain stopped play in Malahide in the first of the Tri-Nations series games between Ireland and Bangladesh with a long delay expected at the North Dublin venue.

After an initial delay of 25 minutes, when play got underway Ireland won the toss and captain William Porterfield decided to bowl.

Opener Ed Joyce declared unfit with the recurrence of a back injury, the 38-year-old replaced by Stuart Thompson as the only change from the loss to England at Lords last Sunday.

And there was a good start for the home side as Peter Chase had success in his first over when he had opener Soumya Sarkar (5) caught behind by wicketkeeper Niall O’Brien with the score on eight.

Chase followed that with another wicket in his next over, Tim Murtagh producing a fine diving catch to send Sabbir Rahman back to the pavilion.

Mushfiqur Rahim punished Barry McCarthy early in his first spell, before the 24-year-old had his revenge, having Rahim caught at first slip, a sharp catch by Gary Wilson with the visitors on 47 for three in the 12th over.

Chase then took his third wicket, again Niall O’Brien snapping up the caught behind as Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan fell for 14 in the 15th over with the score on 70.

However, some wayward bowling by Kevin O’Brien and Thompson didn’t help Ireland's cause in the middle of the Bangladesh innings and a fifth-wicket century stand between opener Tamin Iqbal and Mahmudullah moved the visitors onto 157 for four by the 32nd over, as a big total loomed into view.

However, rain finally forced the players came off again just after 1:30pm, with no resumption expected in the near future.

Ireland's second game of the series is against New Zealand back in Malahide on Sunday with another 10:45am start.