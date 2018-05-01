Tyson Fury insists he would not be attempting a comeback if he thought he was unable to defeat world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Personal issues and legal troubles have kept Fury out of the ring since November 2015, when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles which are all now in Joshua's possession.

Fury will resume his unbeaten professional career on June 9 at the Manchester Arena against an as-yet unnamed opponent, with all roads leading to an eventual showdown with Joshua.

Asked whether he believes he can defeat Joshua, Fury told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Of course I do or I wouldn't be sat here today. I'd be off in Spain drinking a sangria somewhere.

"Of course I think I have the ability, I just think I have too much movement and natural boxing skill to lose to somebody like that. He's very tough and strong and he has a lot of learned ability but he doesn't have the natural gift of the sweet science.

"I'm very proud of what he's done, he's achieved a lot in the sport and he's an inspiration to young people coming through. But hold on to the throne because I'll be taking it back. Everyone in heavyweight boxing know who the real champion is."