Carl Frampton was back to his brilliant best as he outpointed former world champion Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The former two-weight world champion is now the interim WBO world featherweight champion and is set to fight for another world title belt in the summer at Windsor Park.

Frampton took the contest 117-111 on all three judges' scorecards and despite getting rocked by Donaire on more than one occasion, the Tigers Bay native never really looked in trouble, having controlled the early rounds of this bruising encounter.

The Belfast fighter was back in the ring for the first time this year having beaten Horacio Garcia last November in his first fight back since losing his world title to Leo Santa Cruz.

But Frampton looked sharp, strong and in top condition throughout those opening rounds and totally outclassed his Filipino opponent with quality and control, fighting off the back foot, steering well clear of the advancing Donaire.

The middle rounds allowed Donaire to work his way back into the contest as Frampton appeared happy to trade in close with his dangerous opponent, with both boxers enjoying success with power punches.

Frampton admitted after the fight that some of those big shots really hurt, however, the Belfast native remained resolute throughout and finished in style with an agressive ending to the contest, knowing perhaps that he was well clear on points.

Next up for the home favourite will be a summer showdown at Windsor Park, the home venue for Northern Ireland football internationals, which should be scheduled for August.

"There's not a man on this planet at featherweight that's going to beat me at Windsor Park," said Frampton, following the fight.

Earlier on the undercard, there were victories for Luke Keeler, Steven Ward, Tyrone McKenna, Marc McCullough, David Oliver Joyce and Tyrone McCullagh.