Michael Conlan is coming back to his native Belfast for his first pro fight on home soil this summer.

The undefeated former Irish Olympian will grace Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday, 30 June. The 26-year-old has raced to 6-0 with five spectacular early finishes since making his debut in the paid ranks on St Patrick's Day, 2017.

Conlan stopped heavy-handed Hungarian David Berna in two rounds at New York’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden last time out and will be looking to push on again.

The rising featherweight star, who is also scheduled to fight Ibon Larrinaga on 12 May as part of the Jorge Linares-Vasyl Lomachenko card at Madison Square Garden, is aiming to put on a show-stopping performance for his hometown fans.

"What a huge honour it is for me to box back in my home city," he said.

"I’ve been to an awful lot of huge boxing events around the world, and there are very few that can match the atmosphere the people of Belfast can generate.

"Belfast is a city that loves boxing, and I’m very grateful that I can bring a big show to these shores that I call home. I feel I need to pay back all the fans that have been traveling to the US, time and time again, to see me fight.

"This one is for them, and I hope to bring many more fights to Belfast again in the future."