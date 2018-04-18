Canelo Alvarez has been suspended for six months following a Nevada Athletic Commission hearing in Las Vegas.

The former two-weight world champion, and current lineal champion, recently pulled out of a high-profile rematch with Gennady Golovkin following a positive test for the banned substance clenbuterol.

That fight was meant to take place on 5 May, however, the Mexican will now be out of action until, at least, 17 August, while unified champion Golovkin will now face Vanes Martirosyan.

Canelo maintains that the clenbuterol entered his system as a result of tainted beef and the agreement reached with the Nevada body allowed for the least severe punishment for the violation.

A Golden Boy Promotions statement read: "As we have maintained all along, the trace amounts of clenbuterol found in Canelo's system in February came from meat contamination, and we provided the Nevada State Athletic Commission with a great deal of evidence to support those facts.

"Although most professional sports, international anti-doping agencies and United States boxing commissions treat meat contamination differently from other positive tests, Nevada does not. Canelo and Golden Boy Promotions respect the rules of Nevada and are therefore satisfied with the settlement agreement reached today.

"Canelo looks forward to returning to the ring in September for Mexican Independence Day weekend to represent Mexico and boxing in what will be the sport's biggest event of the year. He is ready to continue his remarkable record of fighting at the highest level."