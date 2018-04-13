Less than four months after making his professional debut, Irish teenager Aaron McKenna made it three from three as he knocked out Keasen Freeman in California on Thursday night.

The Monaghan youngster was back in the ring at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, just three weeks after his second win in the paid ranks - another first round knock-out against Jose Palacios - and McKenna wasted no time dispatching his opponent inside two minutes of the opening round.

'The Silencer', who fights out of the world famous Golden Boy stable under the guidance of former world champion Oscar De La Hoya impressed and made a statement, live on ESPN, as he demolished American Freeman.

The former European schoolboy champion had his opponent in trouble early on with an excellent combination, finished off with a stinging left hook to drop Freeman, before ending the contest with a powerful right blow to the side of the head, which put his opponent down for the second time.

Freeman was back on his feet and looked set to continue but the referee rightly waved the contest away to complete a facile night at the office for McKenna.

European Youth silver medallist, McKenna, will remain busy in 2018 as the much-hyped welterweight prospect moves up in level and in rounds throughout this embryonic stage of his professional career.