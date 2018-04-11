Carl Frampton's trainer Jamie Moore said 'the Jackal' can use his nerves to power past Nonito Donaire in their mouthwatering contest in Belfast on Saturday week.

The pair will fight for the WBO interim featherweight title at the SSE Arena, with the winner earning the right to challenge defending WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez.

It sets up what is certain to be an electric night in Frampton's home town, and Moore expects a classic.

"I think Carl, on his night, is going to be too good for him," he told BoxNation.

"This is the sort of fight that brings the best out of him... you need to feel that fear. You need the nerves in your belly to bring the best out of you.

"Talking to him on the phone as soon as the fight was getting talked about, you could sense it in his voice that he was a little bit nervous about it. But that's a good thing.

"For someone at his stage of a career, it's a good thing to be nervous. I'm sure it'll bring the best out of him."

"(Nicholas) Walters is the only person to have stopped him, but Walters can whack. Other than that, he;s been in some fantastic fights. So has Carl. Their styles will blend and make for a great fight."