Steven Donnelly and Brendan Irvine guaranteed themselves at least Commonwealth Games bronze medals in Australia, while former All-Ireland Elite champion Kristina O’Hara will box for gold following another great morning in the ring for Northern Ireland.

O'Hara earned a 3-2 split verdict over Welsh light-fly Lynsey Holdaway in the women's 45kg quarter-finals and followed that up with a measured dispatch of New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny.

She walked out to the strains of the Pogues and settled better than her 19-year-old opponent.

O'Hara breached Benny's defence almost immediately and did damage with her jab in the second to take control and see out a unanimous decision victory.

Donnelly put himself on the podium with a 75kg defeat of Samoa's Henry Tyrell. He had to dig deep to win by a unanimous decision against a game opponent, but the Rio Olympian had enough to march on.

Irvine faced Rajab Mahommad of Botswana, who had a bye into the quarters, and was under the cosh from the off.

Mahommad came out all guns blazing, raining punches down on the Belfast man who looked in trouble. Irvine recovered though, and - with the decision being met by boos in the arena - he was given the win on a split decision.

Irvine will meet Scot Reece McFadden in the 52kg semi-finals.