Sean McComb had been fined and issued with a banning notice following an incident outside a Surfers Paradise nightclub, the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council has confirmed.

The Belfast light-welterweight to England's Luke McCormack in a men's 64kg round of 16 Commonwealth Games bout in Australia on Sunday night. The nightclub incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

McComb has also been banned from the Gold Coast's nightclub districts for the rest of the Commonwealth Games.

A Queensland Police statement read: "A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance (violence) overnight after police were called to a Surfers Paradise nightclub at 2.45am.

"It will be alleged the man was creating a disturbance and police were called. No one was injured.

"The man was also issued with a banning notice for Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach Safe Night Precincts. The value of the fine is Aus$756 (€475)."

McComb is one of Ireland's leading amateur boxers and is aiming to secure qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

"It is something we cannot condone and we have to apologise to the good people of Gold Coast and it is very disappointing when something like this happens," Northern Ireland chef de mission Robert McVeigh said in a video posted on the BBC website.



"This is a serious blow to our reputation. We are held in high esteem within the Commonwealth and we've done so over many, many Games.



"And to have something like this take away our success so far and the success we're going to have is really, really disappointing.



"We will interview Sean McComb when he comes in and we will be meeting with the police to see what action needs to be taken as a result of this."



McVeigh added it was possible that the light-welterweight boxer could be sent home early from the Games.