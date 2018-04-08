Former All-Ireland Elite champion Kristina O’Hara has guaranteed Northern Ireland boxing at least bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after a nail-biting win today and Rio Olympian Steven Donnelly romped home to his second victory in 48 hours.

But Belfast light-welter Sean McComb bowed out on a 4-1 split decision to England’s Luke McCormack after an extremely close three-rounder in the last 16.



O’Hara earned a 3-2 split verdict over Welsh light-fly Lynsey Holdaway to book her ticket into the semi-finals, where she fill face New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny on Wednesday.

Donnelly dominated his middleweight bout and was awarded a number of 10-8 rounds en route to an emphatic unanimous verdict over Gibrilla Kamara of Sierra Leone.

The Ballymena man will fight Samoan Henry Tyrell for a medal on Wednesday.



Donnelly’s fellow Rio Olympian, Brendan Irvine, and James McGivern, a Commonwealth Youth champion, are in action tomorrow.



Irish Elite featherweight champion Michaela Walsh and her brother Aidan are through to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The pair, who box out of the Monkstown BC in Antrim, are the first brother and sister team to box at the Commonwealths.