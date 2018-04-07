Kildare native Dennis Hogan has earned a shot at the world title after securing a unanimous decision victory in Australia.

33-year-old Hogan defeated England’s Jimmy Kelly in Brisbane, with the judges scoring the fight 119-109, 117-111 and 117-113 after 12 rounds in the Kilcullen man's favour.

The result makes Hogan the mandatory challenger for the World WBO Light Middleweight title, and sets him up for a shot at the belt against either Sadam Ali or Liam Smith. 

Kildare Now reports that Hogan could be in line for that world title fight later this year.