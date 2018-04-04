Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has agreed to fight Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on 5 May and is waiting for the deal to be agreed.

The Cork boxer is set to step in to replace Canelo Alvarez after the Mexican pulled out of the rematch with GGG after failing a drugs test. He blamed the result on contaminated meat.

O’Sullivan emerged as a candidate to step in with just a month to the fight given he has been in training for an undercard fight on the date.

It would given ‘Spike’ an opportunity at the WBC, WBA and IBF belts against the unbeaten Kazakh boxer and the biggest purse of his career.

In a statement today, O’Sullivan said: "My job as a professional boxer is to say yes to fights and to make sure I'm ready for them.

"After that it goes to the people who negotiate deals to make the fights possible.

"I've said yes to fighting GGG, I've been training nonstop since my last fight and now I'm waiting to see if it can be arranged, just like you.

"I trust my team to do what's right for me, one way or another.

"As soon as I know what's going on I will tell you. If I get the opportunity to go in against the best I won't let you down. I truly believe that it is my destiny to become the world champion."