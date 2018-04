Amy Broadhurst has been crowned European Under-22 lightweight champion in Targu Jiu, Romania.

The Dundalk southpaw beat Italy’s Francesca Martuschiello on a unanimous decision in the 60kg final.

Broadhurst, a former European Junior and Youth champion, won three fights en route to gold in Romania.

Roscommon middleweight Aoife O’Rourke meets Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the 75kg final shortly after 5pm (Irish time) today.