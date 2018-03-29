Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O’Rourke upgraded their guaranteed bronze medals to at least silver at the European Under-22 Championships in Targu Jui, Romania.

Both women produced massive semi-final performances to progress to Sunday's finals as they both scored unanimous decisions.

Dundalk lightweight Broadhurst outclassed France’s Belinda Limuka, while O’Rourke was far too classy for Italy’s Carlotta Paoletti in their middleweight showdown.

Earlier in the day, Gabriel Dossen lost out in his bid for at least bronze.

The Galway southpaw, in against Giorge Kharabadze for a place in the last-four, was on the wrong end of a 4-1 split decision after a close 75kg contest.

The final scores read 30-37,30-37,30-27, 29-28, 28-29 to the Georgian middleweight.