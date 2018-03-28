Amy Broadhurst guaranteed herself at least bronze at the European Under-22 Championships after earning a unanimous decision over Turkey’s Esra Yildiz in Romania.

The lightweight earned a unanimous decision over the European Elite medallist in Targur Jui.

The Irish team is now guaranteed two bronze medals in Targu Jui, as Aoife O’Rourke is also through to the last-four.

The medals are Ireland's first podium finishes at this level since Jason Quigley and Hughie Myers won gold and silver at the 2012 European Under-22 Championships in Russia.

"Amy boxed very well," said IABA President Dominic O’Rourke from ringside in Targu Jui.

"It was close, as you would expect. The Turkish girl is experienced and has also won won European medals but it was a tremendous performance from Amy.

"Shannon also performed very well today, also against an experienced opponent. She worked very hard in all three rounds."

Galway’s Gabriel Dossen is in quarter-final action on Thursday. O’Rourke, who is also assured of at least bronze in Romania, received a bye into Thursday's semi-finals versus Carlotta Paoletti of Italy.