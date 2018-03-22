The USA and Ireland shared the spoils in the final edition of their three-match international series in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Both nations won four contests apiece at the Manchester Downtown Hotel.

Kellie Harrington, Wayne Kelly, Caoimhin Ferguson and Kieran Molloy had their hands raised in victory for the visitors.

The eight-bout meeting, replicating last week’s encounters in Springfield and Boston, was close throughout with five split decisions separating the contestants on a see-saw evening in New Hampshire.

Exactly half of the 30-bout St Patrick’s festival treble-header finished on split verdicts. The USA won 8-4 and 7-3 in the first two internationals to secure overall victory.

The Ferguson and Molloy verdicts fired Ireland into a 4-2 lead with two fights remaining in New Hamshire, but Nikita Ababiy and Richard Torrez claimed the final two wins of the evening for the hosts to level the match at 4-4.

"Performances have been excellent over the duration of the trip. It has been very worthwhile working with Team America and we are extremely happy," said IABA High-Performance director Bernard Dunne, the Irish team manager in the USA.

USA v Ireland

60kg Stacia Suttles lost to Kellie Harrington 0-3

75kg Leah Cooper beat Aoife Burke 3-0

60kg James Browning beat Francis Cleary 2-1

64kg Adrian Benton lost to Wayne Kelly 1-2

64kg Charlie Sheehy lost to Caoimhin Ferguson 1-2

69kg Freudis Rojas Jr. lost tp Kieran Molloy 1-2

75kg Nikita Ababiy beat Gerard French 3-0

91+kg Richard Torrez beat Dean Gardiner 3-0

USA 4-4 Ireland