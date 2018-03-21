Team Ireland meet the USA for a third and final time in Manchester, New Hampshire tonight, looking to end this series with a victory

Both nations clash over nine bouts at the Manchester Downtown Hotel to complete the three-match tour.

Irish captain Dean Gardiner returns to action versus California super-heavy Richard Torres, and Ireland will double up at light-welter and welter.

World Elite finalist Kellie Harrington and Aoife Burke get proceedings underway in the first two contests on the card.

USA v Ireland Manchester March 21 (11pm Irish time)

60kg Stacia Suttles v Kellie Harrington

75kg Leah Cooper v Aolfe Burke

60kg James Browning v Francis Cleary

64kg Adrian Benton v Wayne Kelly

64kg Charlie Sheehy v Caoimhin Ferguson

69kg Quinton Randall v Paddy Donovan

69kg Freudis Rojas Jr. v Kieran Molloy

75kg Nikita Ababiy v Gerard French

91+kg Richard Torrez v Dean Gardiner

(Bouts are subject to change)