Team Ireland meet the USA for a third and final time in Manchester, New Hampshire tonight, looking to end this series with a victory
Both nations clash over nine bouts at the Manchester Downtown Hotel to complete the three-match tour.
Irish captain Dean Gardiner returns to action versus California super-heavy Richard Torres, and Ireland will double up at light-welter and welter.
World Elite finalist Kellie Harrington and Aoife Burke get proceedings underway in the first two contests on the card.
USA v Ireland Manchester March 21 (11pm Irish time)
60kg Stacia Suttles v Kellie Harrington
75kg Leah Cooper v Aolfe Burke
60kg James Browning v Francis Cleary
64kg Adrian Benton v Wayne Kelly
64kg Charlie Sheehy v Caoimhin Ferguson
69kg Quinton Randall v Paddy Donovan
69kg Freudis Rojas Jr. v Kieran Molloy
75kg Nikita Ababiy v Gerard French
91+kg Richard Torrez v Dean Gardiner
(Bouts are subject to change)