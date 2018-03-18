Exactly one year on from his professional debut, Michael Conlan enjoyed another triumphant St Patrick's Day at Madison Square Garden as he eased to a convincing TKO defeat of David Berna.

The Belfast fighter announced his arrival to the paid ranks in style last year when he dismissed Tim Ibarra with a third-round stoppage.

This, his sixth bout, was supposed to be his toughest to date, but the Hungarian was outclassed.

Berna came into with 15 wins from his last 17 fights - and 14 of those were knockouts.

However featherweight Conlan made his intent clear almost immediately. He put Berna on the canvas in the opening round with a sweet body shot and did so again early in the second.

Berna beat the count on both occasions, but when Conlan rained down punches on his opponent, who was pinned against the ropes, it was curtains.

The referee stepped in and Conlan had his sixth pro win out of six. His stock continues to rise and in this form, he'll take some stopping.

Happy St Patrick’s day 💥🥊☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/aovAQDLnCZ — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 17, 2018

Meanwhile, TJ Doheny rocked Boston's House of Blues and kept his trajectory on an upward curve with a routine defeat of Mike Oliver.

The world number one ranked IBF super-bantamweight stopped the American in the second to stay on track for a world title fight later this year.

Doheny beat Pipat Chaiporn in an eliminator back in December to become mandatory challenger to IBF world champ Ryosuke Iwasa.