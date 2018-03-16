Michael Conlan is raring to go ahead of his sixth professional fight, which he believes will pose the biggest challenge of his career to date.

The former amateur world champion faces David Berna in New York on Saturday (approx midnight Irish time) and the Hungarian has a much more impressive record than the Belfast native's opponents to date.

"This is what I've been asking for from the start," said Conlan.

"I want some big tests. I don't want to be fighting nobodies, I want to fight some names."

"The guy is a step up in class - 15 wins, 14 knock-outs, two losses."

Nonetheless, Conlan is in typically confident mood.

"He's going to bring something different but at the same time he's going to come forward, he's going to leave openings and he'll be made pay.

"This is the best I've felt. I've been sparring 10, 12 rounds, feeling ready to go for anybody.

"I know I'm going to knock this guy out within four rounds."

Conlan returns to the Theatre at Madison Square Garden, where he was escorted to the ring by Conor McGregor on his pro debut last year.

It's his third fight at the iconic venue, and one at which he hopes to grace the main stage in the not-distant future.

"Madison Square Garden really is my home from home.

"Every time I come to New York they make me feel at home.

"This time next year, who knows, two years, we could be fighting in the big Garden for some sort of big title. That's what I would love."