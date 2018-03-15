Bernard Dunne wants Ireland to build on Monday’s performances in the second leg of their three-match series with the USA tonight.

The nations meet again at the Massmutual Center in Springfield, three days after the USA recorded an 8-4 victory in Boston.

Kellie Harrington Kiril Afanasev, Kieran Molloy and Michael Nevin earned unanimous and split decisions for Ireland.

"It was a night where boxing fans were the winners. Ireland and the USA gave them a thrilling night’s entertainment with 11 contests closely contested. It was a night of world-class performances from two young teams," said USA head coach Billy Walsh.

The ex-Irish chief seconds is expected to make a few changes from Monday’s American panel for Springfield. Ireland are selecting from a 17-strong squad under head coach Zaur Antia.

Dunne, the Irish team manager in the US, believes that Springfield represents round two.

"We are extremely happy with how all our athletes competed. It is a young team which needs time to grow and learn and that is what this trip is all about, the former WBA World and Irish Elite champion said.

"After the event (Boston match) we sat down with our team and chatted about the performance. We could not fault any of them for how they performed. They will learn from this event and they will be better for it and that is exactly why we came here.

"We move on now to Springfield with a team that knows that they can compete with some of the best athletes in the world of boxing. Their confidence will have gone up and we look forward to round two."

The final leg of the three-match tour will be hosted at the Downtown Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire on 21 March.