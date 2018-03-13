Irish boxing team manager Joe Hennigan has claimed that it was known fights were being fixed at the Rio Games and that the result of Michael Conlan's bout with Russian Vladimir Nikitin was pre-determined. #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/eU3r8EzHzX

Irish boxing team manager Joe Hennigan has claimed that it was known fights were being fixed at the Rio Games and that the result of Michael Conlan's bout with Russian Vladimir Nikitin was pre-determined.

Conlan labelled the AIBA "cheats" in an interview with RTÉ after his controversial bantamweight quarter-final defeat to Nikitin in August, 2016.

He turned pro shortly afterwards having vowed to never box for AIBA again.

In his official three-page Rio Games report - seen by the Irish Times and RTÉ News - Hennigan claims head coach Zaur Antia, fluent in Russian, was informed by one of the Russian coaches that Conlan’s fight had been decided the day before they entered the ring.

He also says that other fights were fixed in Brazil.

"We went back to the village that evening and Zaur informed me that the Russian coach had told him that Michael Conlan’s medal was gone as were others and we would want to protect our boxers," Hennigan writes in the report.

"Following this we tried on numerous occasions to see (then Olympic Council of Ireland President) Pat Hickey to get him to intervene he was never available.

"I finally got to speak to him at an event the following day and explained the problem to him.

"As per AIBA rules we could not complain about the judges’ decisions.

"Michael was annoyed and upset... shortly after this we were told AIBA were going to sanction him for his behaviour, which is really a joke as the AIBA put in the corrupt judges in the first place."