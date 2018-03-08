Belfast's James Tennyson has landed a European Super-Featherweight title shot against Martin Ward at The O2 in London on 5 May.

Tennyson is ranked number four in the WBA after winning the International title in June, stopping Ryan Doyle in six rounds on home soil, and defending that title in half the time against Darren Traynor four months later.

Ward claimed the European title in style in December in London by stopping Spaniard Juli Giner inside six rounds.

The fight takes place on the undercard of David Haye’s rematch with Tony Bellew.

"It great to be part of another momentous night of boxing on Sky Sports," said Tennyson.

"Big thanks to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for delivering another big opportunity.

"It feels strange to be taking on someone who you admire. Martin is a great champion but I have a great chance to get my hands on that title and I’m grabbing it and coming back across that Irish Sea with another belt."

Ward feels the fight is a step on the way to a world title chance.

"I’ve gone the traditional route and I’m happy I’ve done that.

"I’m proud to be European champion and I think it’s important to defend titles when you win them so this is a good start to 2018 for me after a brilliant year last year.

"I want to progress onto the World stage now. I’ve won everything there is to win and when I beat James, I want to start working towards getting to World-level. I leave the path down to the team but I believe I am ready now and I’ll prove that on 5 May."