Grainne Walsh has admitted that winning the inaugural Jimmy Magee Memorial Cup Best Female Boxer Award at last month’s Irish Elite Senior Championships was the icing on the cake of her year so far.

The Spartacus BC boxer Walsh has been named on an 18-strong squad to meet the USA in the America this month in three internationals.

The nations meet in Boston next Monday, Springfield on 15 March and Manchester, New Hampshire on 21 March.

Walsh claimed her first Elite belt in 2017 and followed that up with a bronze medal win at the European Union Elite Championships in Italy last August.

The Offaly-native lost out on a 3-2 split decision to Germany’s eventual champion Nadine Apetz in the last-four in Cascia.

She successfully defended her Elite belt after beating former World Junior champion and Olympic Youth finalist Ciara Ginty last month and also scooped the inaugural Jimmy Magee Best Female Boxer Award on a good night for welters at the home of Irish boxing as Kieran Molloy received the corresponding male award in the 69kg class.

"Winning the award in memory of Jimmy Magee was really the icing on the cake. Obviously, to get the win was the priority but to get the award was unbelievable," said Walsh.

"The first priority was to win the Seniors to guarantee my spot on the European team, that’s one thing ticked off the list. After America, it will be a little break and then all my focus will be on the Europeans.

"I’ll be hoping for three fights in American, I can’t wait to get out there and settle in. I’ll have three more fights over there after having two in the Seniors, that’s good experience. I have the Europeans coming up, so I need as many fights as I can get."

The USA team are currently in training camp at their High Performance base in Colorado under former Irish head coach Billy Walsh.

Team Ireland leave for America on Thursday morning. Tipperary super-heavyweight Dean Gardiner will captain the Irish side in the USA.

USA v Ireland

12 March: Royale Entertainment Complex, Boston, Mass.

15 March: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass.

21 March: The Manchester Downtown Hotel, Manchester, N.H.