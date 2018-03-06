Michael Conlan looks set to take a considerable step up in class for his third fight at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

Hungary’s David Berna is the likely opponent for the unbeaten Belfast feather at the iconic New York boxing venue.

Budapest-native Berna has won 15 of his 17 fights so far - and 14 of those wins have come by way of knockout.

Conlan, who is now trained by Adam Booth, has won five from five. He won on his pro debut at Madison Square Garden last St Patrick’s Day after stopping Tim Ibarra in the third round.

The two-time Irish Olympian, who also won at the Garden in December, will meet Berna over six rounds.

"It’s nearly a year now since my debut and I’d love to replicate that night, the buzz and the atmosphere," he said.

"It’s an amazing venue and I feel like it’s a second home. I’m looking forward to getting back there and putting on a great show for all my fans."