Jason Quigley will make his long-awaited ring return on Easter Saturday when he meets Daniel Rosario in Boston.

Quigley will come up against the Puerto Rican at the Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy as the co-main event, with Mark DeLuca taking on Michael Moore.

The Donegal boxer, regarded as one of the most promising fighters in the competitive middleweight division, has been out of action since injuring his right hand on his way to a points win over Glen Tapia last March to win the NABF middleweight title.

It will also be Quigley’s first bout under new trainer Dominic Ingle.

"I’m ready to light up Boston," he said.

"It will be amazing to fight again, but it will be even more special because I’ll be on the east coast with all my Irish fans. This is going to be special, and I will put on a great show."

Mayo’s Ray Moylette is also set to feature on the card.

In a six-round swing bout, lightweight Moylette will be up against Matt Doherty.