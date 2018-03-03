Roy Sheahan has won the inaugural Last Man Standing competition at the National Stadium after a stunning first-round knockout against Jack Cullen.

Sheahan, who turned professional for this middleweight compettion that featured eight boxers, was the star of the night and also beat JJ McDonagh and Vladimir Belujsky.

The Athy middleweight claimed €25,000 in winning the tournament.

The 2007 EU gold medalist had a warm-up fight in January in what was his first professional fight.