Wexford heavyweight Niall Kennedy remains unbeaten in the professional ranks after a third round knock-out win over American Aaron Chavers.

The Gorey-based Garda, who holds Massachusetts and New England State titles, now has an 11-0 record after accounting for his 6’5" opponent in Connecticut last night.

Kennedy, who has previously sparred with Anthony Joushua, said: "[I’m] overwhelmed with the kindness everyone is showing with all the kind words.

"Thank you all so much for your support, it’s unreal when you’re fighting away from home but know you’ve the support of so many friends it means so much."