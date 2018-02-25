Thirteen new champions were crowned at the National Elite finals at Dublin’s National Stadium On Saturday night.

Martin Keenan, the only male defending champion, lost on a unanimous decision to Dean Gardiner and Dervla Duffy relinquished her featherweight title to current EU Elite champion Michaela Walsh.

Kellie Harrington and Grainne Walsh, the defending lightweight and welterweight champions, beat former European and World Junior champions Amy Broadhurst and Ciara Ginty.

Grainne Walsh with the Jimmy Magee Cup

Harrington has now won eight Elite titles, while Grainne Walsh was celebrating on the double after scooping the inaugural Jimmy Magee Best Female Boxer Award.

Ceire Smith made a welcome return to the home of Irish boxing to add another notch to her CV and Michael Nevin out-pointed Brett McGinty in a thrilling middleweight decider to secure his first Elite title in his first tournament at this level.

The Oughtered BC in Galway have been waiting 56 years since their foundation to win a belt at the flagship tournament of Irish boxing.

Kieran Molloy, who also took home the Best Male Boxer Award, ended that wait after beating Eugene McKeever in another top class final.

RESULTS

48kg Shannon Sweeney (St. Annes) beat Carol Coughlan (Monkstown Dublin) 3-2

81+kg Nell Fox (Rathkeale) beat Lisa Browne (Aglish) 4-0

54kg Lauren Hogan (St Brigid's, Edenderry) beat Amanda Loughlin (St Michaels Dublin) 5-0

51kg Ceire Smith (Virginia/DCU) beat Niamh Early (Ryston) 5-0

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary's Dublin) beat Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan) 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown Antrim) beat Dervla Duffy (Mulhuddart) 5-0

91kg Kiril Afansev (Smithfield) beat Kevin Sheehy (St Francis) 5-0

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel) beat Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) 5-0

69kg Grainne Walsh (Sparticus) beat Ciara Ginty (Geesala) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) beat Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) 5-0

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise) beat Brett McGinty (Oakleaf) 4-1

49kg Conor Jordan (St Aidan's) beat Ricky Nesbitt (Carrickmacross) 4-1

56kg Evan Metcalfe (Hyland Academy) beat Thomas McCarthy (Setanta) 3-2

64kg Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise) beat Caoimhin Ferguson (Clonard Antrim) 5-0

60kg George Bates (St. Mary's Dublin) beat Francis Cleary (Ballina) 5-0

81kg Caoimhin Hynes (Holy Trinity) beat Brian Kennedy (St Marys Daingean) 3-2

52kg Conor Quinn (Clonard Antrim) Walkover

64kg Joanne Lambe (Carrickmacross) Walkover

75kg Aoife Burke (St Marys Dublin) Walkover

81kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Walkover

Jimmy Magee Best Female Boxer: Grainne Walsh

President’s Cup Best Male Boxer: Kieran Molloy

