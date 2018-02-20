Katie Taylor has vowed to unify the women’s lightweight division before the end of the year.

The London 2012 Olympic gold medalist holds the WBA lightweight title and she meeting IBF belt-holder Argentina’s Victoria Bustos in New York on Saturday, 28 April.

Belgian Delfine Presoon is the WBC champion and Rose Volante of Brazil is the WBO queen.

Taylor says she is excited to be taking on Bustos, which will be her second title defence having landed the title in Cardiff in October in Cardiff against Anahi Sanchez and successfully kept it against Jessica McCaskill in London in December.

"It’s a huge fight for me against a great opponent, one of the longest reigning champions but I’m training hard already and I know I can deliver a big performance and put on the fight of the night," said the Bray boxer.

"Last year was huge for me but it was only the start and I believe that 2018 will be even bigger.

"Unifying the lightweight division was a goal of mine from day one in the pros and I want to have all the belts by the end of the year."

Long-reigning Bustos is getting ready for her sixth defence of the IBF strap she won back in September 2013, all in her native Argentina, and the 29 year old has also fought for the WBC super-lightweight title in her impressive career at the top level.

For this bout Taylor returns to the Barclays Centre, where she made her American debut in July and is on a card topped by Daniel Jacobs and Jarrell Miller

Taylor throws a punch against Anahi Sanchez

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: "Katie won it all as an amateur and she’s ready to dominate as a pro. Katie has taught me that it’s not about women’s boxing – it’s about boxing.

"Katie is the best female fighter on the planet – no question. The Irish will be out in force and do not miss watching this girl fight, she’s incredible."