George Groves produced one of the finest displays of his career to advance to the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight final by beating fellow Briton Chris Eubank Jr on a unanimous points decision.

However, he could now miss the World Boxing Super Series final having been taken to hospital with a suspected dislocated shoulder after the bout.

WBA world champion Groves won his semi-final by beating his fellow Briton on a unanimous points decision 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 in perhaps the finest performance of the super middleweight's career.

Though Eubank Jr battled a major cut above his eye sustained in the third round, Groves was forced to soldier on in the bout's dying stages with a serious shoulder injury that not only hampered him on the night, but could also prevent him from facing either Callum Smith or Jurgen Brahmer in a final scheduled for June.

"I haven't diagnosed it yet but it feels pretty sore," Groves said in the ring afterwards.

"I wasn't going to let anything beat me. I've boxed on with cuts, broken jaws, everything. Here, I wasn't going to let any injury get me out. It was about who wanted it most I think and I obviously wanted it most."

Groves went to hospital rather than attending the post-fight press conference, where his trainer Shane McGuigan elaborated on his fighter's problem.

Asked if Groves' shoulder had popped out, McGuigan replied: "He said it felt like that.

Eubank Jr displayed courage throughout and a strong chin, a trait he appears to have inherited from his father Chris Eubank, but his shots were thrown with more careless abandon while Groves used distance wisely to pick and choose his moments.

Eubank Jr was not knocked down, though Groves was frustrated there was no count when his opponent fell to his knee in the 10th round and the cut he sustained may have forced him to try and change the fight's course with a wilder approach.

This was one of the most highly-anticipated domestic bouts for years and though it was not one for the purists, it was, at times, bloody and brutal.

Eubank Jr had hoped this contest would ensure he could emerge from his famous father's shadow, yet he looked in trouble as soon as a bad cut above his right eye emerged in the third round, seemingly from an accidental clash of heads.

Groves' big fight experience looked to be paying off as he kept his foe at distance and landed his shots while Eubank Jr looked to rush at him.

His eye wound was reopened in the fifth round, with Eubank Jr mindful of it as he wiped at it.

Groves looked more at ease without landing big shots on Eubank Jr, who had never been knocked down in his previous 27 professional bouts.

The Brighton-based boxer continued to let fly and Groves proved too clever, bypassing one hook as Eubank Jr fell into the ropes.

In the eighth round, Groves established further control with a succession of left-hand jabs that swayed his opponent and left him smiling as he walked back to his corner after the bell.

Eubank Jr's cut was again opened up and the front and back of referee Michael Alexander's shirt was left caked in blood, with the IBO champion beginning to tire as Groves hovered over him looking to finish him off.

Groves was frustrated that Eubank Jr falling to his knees was not counted as a knockdown but at the point it just appeared a matter of time.

The theory that Groves, as the natural super middleweight, would tire later on was being disproved as it was Eubank Jr using the ropes to catch his breath.

Yet, to his immense credit, he was still hanging in there and in the latter rounds constantly seeking to land a huge punch that might change the contest.

Having elicited cheers from the crowd with a wild shot, Eubank Jr somehow mustered more energy to unload on Groves and finally one of his right-hand bombs from range landed.

Yet Groves weathered the late storm and was later confirmed as the victor by the judges