Defending super-heavy and lightweight champions Martin Keenan and Pat Mongan progressed on Day 1 of the National Elite Championships at Dublin’s National Stadium.

Mongan, who boxes out of the Olympic BC in Galway, beat Dillon Duffy and will face George Bates in a repeat of the 2017 final in the last-four.

Keenan of the Rathkeale BC in Limerick outpointed Geoffrey Kavanagh at the home of Irish boxing.

Cork bantam Thomas McCarthy, who was beaten in the 2017 final by Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine, and Adam Kelly both received walkovers.

The closest contest of the evening, the first bout on the program, saw Evan Metcalfe edge Adam Courtney in a fiery all Dublin derby, while former World Junior medallist Kieran Molloy also progressed.

Boxing continues next Friday at the National Stadium. A second edition of the Women’s and Men’s National Elites will be held in September and November in the countdown to the qualifiers from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.