The 2018 National Elite Championships start on Friday with world number two Kellie Harrington receiving a bye into the lightweight final.

The Dubliner, who reached the 2016 World Elite light welterweight final in Kazakhstan but who has since dropped down to lightweight to fill the position vacated by Katie Taylor, meets Dundalk southpaw Amy Broadhurst in the 60kg final later this month at Dublin’s National Stadium.

Broadhurst is a former European Junior and Youth champion.

Meantime, ex-World Junior champion and Olympic Youth finalist Ciara Ginty faces Gillian Duffy in the welter semi-finals on Saturday week.

London 2012 captain Darren O’Neill, the defending heavyweight champion, has withdrawn from the tournament with a hand injury and current European Elite gold medallist Joe Ward will not defend his light heavyweight title as he’s signed with the British Lionhearts in the World Series of Boxing.

The Westmeath southpaw lines out for the Lionhearts versus the Croatian Knight in Newcastle on 16 February.

Fifteen bouts will be decided on Friday.

Galway’s Patrick Mongan is in against Dillon Duffy in the first of the lightweight quarter-finals.

Mongan, who boxes out of the Olympic BC, convincingly beat Russia’s Vladmir Nikitin, who received a highly controversial decision over Ireland’s Michael Conlan at Rio 2016, at the National Stadium last year.

Former Elite champion Dean Gardiner faces Dublin super-heavy Thomas Carthy for a place in the last-four on Friday.

2018 National Elite Men’s and Women’s National Elite Championships National Stadium Dublin

Quarter-finals on Friday:

56kg Adam Courtney (St Mary's Dublin) V Evan Metcalfe (Hyland Academy)

56kg Eamon McNally (St Michael's Ant) V Thomas McCarthy (Setanta)

56kg Christian Cekiso (Portlaoise) V Tommy Casey (St Francis)

60kg Patrick Mongan (Olympic Galway) V Dillon Duffy (Pegasus)

60kg Shane Flavin (Paulstown) V George Bates (St Mary's Dublin)

60kg Sean Duffy (Holy Trinity) V Francis Cleary (Ballina)

60kg Adam Kelly (Portlaoise) V Yannick Meseke (Leos)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Fergal Redmond (Arklow)

69kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family D) V Michael Hennessy (St Monica's)

69kg Tony McGlynn (Crumlin) V David Barrett (Rylane)

64kg Matthew McCole (Dungloe) V Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

91+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) V Geoffrey Kavanagh (Glasnevin)

91+kg John McDonnell (Crumlin) V Antoine Griffin (Celtic Eagles)

91+kg Patrick Nevin (St Michael's Dub) V Konstantin Popovcuic (Crumlin)

91+kg Thomas Carthy (Glasnevin) V Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)